Walmart to create fintech startup with Ribbit Capital

FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. retail chain Walmart Inc said on Monday it entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create a new fintech startup.

The startup, which will be majority owned by the world’s biggest retailer, expects growth through tie-ups and acquisitions with other fintech firms, Walmart said in a statement.

Ribbit Capital’s current investment portfolio includes mobile investment platform Robinhood and consumer technology platform Credit Karma.