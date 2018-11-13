Flipkart Group CEO Binny Bansal resigns after misconduct probe

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Walmart-owned Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Group, Binny Bansal, has resigned effective immediately, Walmart Inc said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

“His decision follows an independent investigation done on behalf of Flipkart and Walmart into an allegation of serious personal misconduct,” Walmart said in a statement, adding that Bansal has strongly denied the allegations.

Walmart bought a roughly 77 percent stake in the Indian e-commerce firm in May.