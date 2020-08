Retailer juggernaut Walmart Inc on Thursday announced that it has hired one of the top in-house lawyers at Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Deborah Vaughn will begin serving as a senior vice president and general counsel-international at Walmart on Nov. 2. Vaughn is the Singapore-based vice president and chief legal counsel of Asia-Pacific business at Kimberly-Clark, which makes personal products like Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers.

