Bonobos founder Andy Dunn to leave Walmart

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bonobos founder Andy Dunn said on Thursday he would leave Walmart Inc early 2020, more than two years after the world’s largest retailer bought his online menswear brand.

The departure was announced via a LinkedIn post titled “A Love Letter to Walmart.” He did not provide details on his future plans or his last day at the company.

Dunn, currently the senior vice-president of digital consumer brands at Walmart U.S. eCommerce, became part of the company’s efforts to take on Amazon.com Inc and other online sellers when the big-box retailer acquired Bonobos for $310 million in June 2017.

But Walmart has been reviewing some of the clothing brands it acquired. The company sold women’s apparel brand Modcloth earlier this year and, according to media reports, had discussed selling Bonobos.