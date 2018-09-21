U.S. agency accuses Wal-Mart of pregnancy discrimination in lawsuit

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Friday filed a lawsuit accusing Wal-Mart Stores East LP of forcing pregnant workers at a Wisconsin warehouse to go on unpaid leave and denying their requests to take on easier duties.

The EEOC, which enforces federal laws banning discrimination in the workplace, said the distribution center in Menomonie, Wisconsin, a unit of Wal-Mart Inc, has discriminated against pregnant employees since 2014. Federal law requires employers to accommodate workers’ pregnancies in the same way as other disabilities.

Arkansas-based Wal-Mart did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Daniel Wiessner in Albany, New York Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)