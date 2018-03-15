Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce

March 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc was sued on Thursday by a former executive who accused the largest U.S. retailer of ignoring problems he uncovered in its e-commerce business, amid growing pressure from Amazon.com Inc, and firing him in retaliation for his complaints.

The plaintiff, Tri Huynh of Washington state, is seeking a variety of damages in his whistleblower lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Huynh accused Walmart of betraying founder Sam Walton’s “key principles of integrity and honesty” in a rush to “win the e-commerce war at all costs,” and “silence” people who got in the way. He said he was fired under false pretenses in January 2017.

Walmart had no immediate comment.