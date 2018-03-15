FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 6:36 PM / in 16 hours

Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc was sued on Thursday by a former executive who accused the largest U.S. retailer of ignoring problems he uncovered in its e-commerce business, amid growing pressure from Amazon.com Inc, and firing him in retaliation for his complaints.

The plaintiff, Tri Huynh of Washington state, is seeking a variety of damages in his whistleblower lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in San Francisco.

Huynh accused Walmart of betraying founder Sam Walton’s “key principles of integrity and honesty” in a rush to “win the e-commerce war at all costs,” and “silence” people who got in the way. He said he was fired under false pretenses in January 2017.

Walmart had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
