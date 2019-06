CORRECTED-Walmex says Mexican competition authority opposes Walmart's Cornershop purchase

(Corrects day in first paragraph to Tuesday, not Wednesday)

MEXICO CITY, June 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s biggest retailer, Wal-Mart de Mexico, said on Tuesday that the nation’s Federal Competition Commission opposes its parent company Walmart’s acquisition of grocery delivery platform Cornershop.

“We are analyzing the scope of this resolution and the measures we will adopt, since we are sure that this operation is positive for the competitive environment and for the consumer, and that it drives the development of eCommerce in Mexico,” said Walmex in a statement. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)