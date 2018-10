Oct 16 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc lowered its earnings guidance for the year on Tuesday to include the impact from its acquisition of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart.

The retailer now expects to earn between $4.65 and $4.80 per share for fiscal 2019 from an earlier forecast of $4.90 and $5.05 per share. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York Editing by Edmund Blair)