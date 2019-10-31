Walmart mounts challenge to 'excessive' $102 mln award over faulty paystubs

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other business groups are lining up behind Walmart Inc’s bid to overturn a $102 million award to tens of thousands of workers who were issued allegedly faulty wage statements, which the retail giant says was excessive and unconstitutional.

Walmart, represented by Duane Morris, is trying to convince the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California went wrong in several ways in a May ruling, including her finding that a “pure procedural violation” of state labor law gave the named plaintiff standing to sue.

