IN BRIEF: Wal-Mart, pregnancy-discrimination plaintiffs ink $14 mln settlement

Wal-Mart Stores Inc has agreed to pay $14 million to settle a potential nationwide class action alleging that it discriminated against pregnant women by refusing to offer “light duty” assignments for their medical conditions under a national policy the retailer changed in March 2014.

Named plaintiffs Talisa Borders of Illinois, Otisha Woolbright of Florida and Stacey Lewis of Virginia filed the unopposed motion for preliminary approval of the class settlement in federal court in East St. Louis, Illinois on Tuesday. If U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle grants preliminary approval, potential class members will be notified and have an opportunity to object.

