Company News
February 19, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Walmart holiday quarter sales rise, ecommerce jumped 43 percent

WASHINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Tuesday reported an estimate-beating jump in holiday quarter comparable sales, which grew for the 18th consecutive quarter. Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 4.2 percent, excluding fuel, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31. Analysts estimated a gain of 2.96 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.41 per share, beating expectations of $1.33 per share. Online sales grew 43 percent in the quarter, in line with the previous quarter’s rise. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

