FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 17, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales up 33 pct in Q1, comparable sales match estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Thursday reported a 33-percent rise in U.S. e-commerce sales during the first quarter, slower than during the same period a year ago but faster than the previous quarter’s 23-percent advance.

Walmart’s e-commerce performance was the most widely anticipated metric after online sales growth slowed during the fourth quarter, fueling investor concern over its ability to compete with e-commerce rival Amazon.com Inc.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.1 percent, excluding fuel, in the first quarter ended April 30, in line with analyst forecasts, according to Consensus Metrix.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.14 per share, beating expectations of $1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.