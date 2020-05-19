Company News
May 19, 2020 / 11:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

Walmart's first-quarter same-store sales rise 10%, online revenues surge

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc’s first-quarter U.S. comparable sales rose 10% and the retailer reported a 74% rise in online sales on Tuesday as stockpiling of groceries and other essentials drove consumers to its stores and website during the coronavirus-related lockdowns.

However, the company pulled its forecast for the full-year due to the uncertainty to its business caused by the pandemic.

Operating income rose 5.6% to $5.22 billion in the quarter ended April 30. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

