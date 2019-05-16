Company News
Walmart's first-quarter U.S. comparable sales rose, e-commerce slows

May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. retailer Walmart Inc on Thursday reported an estimate-beating jump in first-quarter U.S. comparable sales, but overall revenue growth and online sales slowed.

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 3.4 percent, excluding fuel, in the quarter ended April 30. Analysts estimated growth of 3.1 percent, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.13 per share, beating expectations of $1.02 per share.

Online sales rose 37 percent, compared with the previous quarter’s 43 percent increase.

Total revenue was up 1 percent at $123.9 billion but lower than analysts’ estimates of $125.03 billion. (Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

