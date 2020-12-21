Walmart unveils new product return service

FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rosemead, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Monday it had launched a service through which customers can schedule a return for a product bought online, in-store or from a third-party vendor.

The service, called Carrier Pickup by FedEx, can be initiated either on the Walmart app or website, the U.S. retailer said.

Customers can choose to return a product by selecting the pickup option from home or they can drop it off at a FedEx Corp office.