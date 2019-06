TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Walmart plans to list its Japanese supermarket unit Seiyu, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday, without citing sources.

Seiyu said it could not immediately comment.

The paper had previously reported Walmart planned to sell the supermarket chain. Seiyu denied the business was up for sale. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)