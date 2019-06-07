Plucky inventor sues Walmart, Target, CVS over brow razor patent

A California inventor of a personal styling razor has sued Target Corp, Walmart Stores and CVS Pharmacy for patent infringement, accusing them of selling knockoffs of her patented product in their stores.

Filed on Thursday and Friday in Sherman, Texas federal court by inventor Sharidan Stiles, the lawsuits said the retailing giants declined for years to stock her razor, designed for eyebrows, scalp art and nose hairs, and waited until a cheap imitation was available, undermining her razor’s sales.

