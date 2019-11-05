Tesla settles with Walmart over solar panel installations, fires

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc has agreed to settle its legal dispute accusing Tesla Inc of negligence in the installation of solar panels atop hundreds of its stores, resulting in at least seven fires.

In a joint statement provided by Tesla on Tuesday, the companies said they were “pleased to have resolved the issues raised by Walmart” concerning the installations, and looked forward to “a safe re-energization of our sustainable energy systems.”

Walmart had sued Tesla in August, accusing its Tesla Energy affiliate of “widespread, systematic negligence” in the installation of solar panels, and asking that the panels be removed from more than 240 stores.

Terms of the accord were not disclosed. Walmart, Tesla and their respective lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)