FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 24, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Walmart wins reversal of $32.5 mln 'Backyard Grill' verdict

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a $32.5 million verdict against Walmart Inc for allegedly infringing discount store operator Variety Stores’ trademark for “The Backyard” by selling Backyard Grill barbecue grills and supplies.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, said a lower court judge erred in granting summary judgment to Variety, and that there were several unanswered questions to be addressed before deciding if customers were confused.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2K9KOfY

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.