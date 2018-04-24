Walmart wins reversal of $32.5 mln 'Backyard Grill' verdict

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a $32.5 million verdict against Walmart Inc for allegedly infringing discount store operator Variety Stores’ trademark for “The Backyard” by selling Backyard Grill barbecue grills and supplies.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, said a lower court judge erred in granting summary judgment to Variety, and that there were several unanswered questions to be addressed before deciding if customers were confused.

