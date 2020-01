Walmart testing higher minimum wage for some staffers - Bloomberg

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc is testing out a higher starting wage for certain jobs in about 500 stores as part of an overhaul of roles and responsibilities in the United States, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

The company would hike starting hourly wage of some associates in the fresh, front-end and replenishment areas to $12 an hour from $11, the report here said, citing Walmart spokeswoman Jami Lamontagne.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Walmart last raised its entry-level wages for U.S. hourly employees to $11 in early 2018.