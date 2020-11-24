Walmart de Mexico says it is under investigation for antitrust behavior

MEXICO CITY, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Walmart’s Mexico unit said on Monday it was notified by Mexico’s federal competition authority that it is under investigation for possible antitrust behavior in the supply and distribution market for wholesale goods and the retail of these goods and services.

Walmart de Mexico, or Walmex, said it has always acted in accordance with applicable law and that its participation in the Mexican market has resulted in lower prices for consumers, benefiting poor families especially. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)