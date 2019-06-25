CORRECTED-Disney poaches Netflix film-making chief for streaming service - Deadline

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Brodlie will join Disney)

June 25 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has hired the head of Netflix Inc’s original film division, Matt Brodlie, for its streaming service Disney+, according to a report by Deadline on Tuesday.

Brodlie will join Disney as senior vice president of international content development, the report here said.

Netflix has been luring away high-profile executives from rivals for years and was earlier sued by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp for poaching employees.

Walt Disney and Netflix could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)