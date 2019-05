LOS ANGELES, May 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co pushed back the release of science-fiction sequel “Avatar 2” by a year to December 2021 and announced it will debut new “Star Wars” films in December 2022, 2024 and 2026.

Disney acquired the Avatar franchise and several other films through its recent purchase of film and TV assets from Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Jonathan Oatis)