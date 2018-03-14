FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 14, 2018 / 4:23 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, March 14 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co announced a reorganization on Wednesday that will create a new direct-to-consumer and international unit to reflect the company’s priorities as it adapts to a rapid shift toward online and mobile viewing.

Kevin Mayer, the company’s chief strategy officer, was named chairman of the new division, which will oversee the launch of a family-oriented streaming service in late 2019, Disney said in a statement. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.