Broadcasting

Disney posts bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co posted a bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue on Thursday as streaming subscriber additions slowed from movie theaters gradually reopening and operations at its theme parks remaining restricted.

Overall revenue fell 13% to $15.61 billion in the second quarter ended April 3, missing analysts’ estimate of $15.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Eva Mathews and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

