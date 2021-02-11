Disney posts smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported a smaller-than-expected drop in first-quarter revenue on Thursday, as its fast-growing streaming business helped offset some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on its theme park and movie studio businesses.

Overall revenue fell to $16.25 billion from $20.86 billion, above analysts’ average estimate of about $15.93 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)