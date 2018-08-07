FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 8:13 PM / in 2 hours

Disney quarterly revenue rises 7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, driven by the success of superhero movie “Avengers: Infinity War” and more visitors to its theme parks and resorts.

Net income attributable to Disney rose to $2.92 billion, or $1.95 per share, in the third quarter ended June 30, from $2.37 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year ago.

Disney, which is buying some of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s TV and film units, said total revenue rose to $15.23 billion from $14.24 billion. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru)

