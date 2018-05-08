FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 8:10 PM / in 2 hours

Disney revenue rises 9 pct as 'Black Panther' shines at box office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported a 9.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by the box-office success of superhero movie “Black Panther” as well as higher attendance and spending in its theme parks and resorts business.

Net income attributable to Disney rose to $2.94 billion, or $1.95 per share in the second quarter, from $2.39 billion, or $1.50 per share.

Disney, which is buying some of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s TV and film units, said total revenue rose to $14.55 billion from $13.34 billion.

Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

