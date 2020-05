May 5 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co missed market expectation for quarterly profit on Tuesday, offering the first assessment of the damage the coronavirus has wreaked on the media and entertainment giant’s global business.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned 60 cents per share, below the analysts’ average estimate of 89 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)