FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures to bring future “Spider-Man” movies and other films to Disney’s streaming services and TV networks after they play on Netflix.

The agreement runs from 2022 to 2026, Disney said in a statement.