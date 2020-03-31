Disney+ to launch in India on April 3- ET

March 31 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's video streaming service, Disney+, will launch in India on April 3 through its local partner Hotstar, the Economic Times reported here on Tuesday.

The media company had earlier delayed the March 29 launch of its streaming service in the country, where it was gearing up to open another front against global rival Netflix Inc. (reut.rs/3ay5Odc)

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)