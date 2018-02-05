FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Market News
February 5, 2018 / 9:49 AM / in 13 minutes

Alibaba, another firm to jointly invest $1.24 bln in Wanda Film Holding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - China’s Dalian Wanda Group said on Monday it will sell a combined 12.77 percent stake in Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd to Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd and Cultural Investment Holdings Ltd for a total of 7.8 billion yuan ($1.24 billion).

Alibaba will invest 4.68 billion yuan of the total, Wanda Group said in a statement.

It said it will remain the controlling shareholder of Wanda Film Holding with a 48.09 percent stake in the company. ($1 = 6.2835 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.