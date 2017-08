HONG KONG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Wanda Hotel Group , a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group led by Wang Jianlin, were set to surge nearly 21 percent after it said it would buy assets worth about $1.05 billion from Wang-controlled companies.

The stock, which resumed trade on Thursday after being suspended for a day pending the announcement, was set to open at HK$1.40. (Reporting By Donny Kwok and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Himani Sarkar)