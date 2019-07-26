China's Wanda Sports raises $190.4 million in downsized IPO

July 26 (Reuters) - Wanda Sports Group, a sport events owner whose interests include selling sponsorship rights to the FIFA World Cup, on Friday priced its downsized U.S. initial public offering (IPO) below its targeted range to raise $190.4 million.

The Beijing-based company, a unit of Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, has sold about 23.8 million American depositary shares (ADS) at $8 each, compared with a previously stated target of $9 to $11, the company said in a filing bit.ly/2OkjdyK with the U.S. SEC.

The company had earlier cut the number of ADSs on sale to 28 million from 33.33 million. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; Additional reporting by Bharath Manjesh; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)