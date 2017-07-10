FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Dalian Wanda says to sell China tourism projects, hotels to Sunac for $9.3 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2017 / 2:43 AM / a month ago

Dalian Wanda says to sell China tourism projects, hotels to Sunac for $9.3 bln

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Dalian Wanda Group said on Monday it will sell 91 percent of 13 tourism projects, as well as 76 hotels in China to Sunac China for a total of 63.18 billion yuan ($9.3 billion).

The conglomerate, China's largest commercial property developer, said in a statement it will sell the stake in the tourism projects to the Tianjin-based developer for 29.58 billion yuan and the hotels for 33.6 billion yuan.

Sunac's shares in Hong Kong were suspended from trading on Monday ahead of what it said would be a "very substantial acquisition" announcement. ($1 = 6.8023 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.