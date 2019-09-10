Kuwait's Warba Bank hires banks for dollar sukuk

DUBAI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Warba Bank has hired banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings ahead of a potential sale of five-year U.S. dollar denominated sukuk, or Islamic bonds, a document issued by one of the banks showed.

BNP Paribas, Emirates NBD Capital, and Standard Chartered were hired as joint global coordinators. Other banks on the deal are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, NBK Capital and QNB Capital.

Warba, 34% owned by the state of Kuwait, will meet investors in Asia, UAE and London from Sept. 12, the document showed. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)