Warburg Pincus invests $100 million in Brazil startup Take Blip

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - U.S. private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has invested $100 million in a series A round in the Brazilian startup Take Blip, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Take Blip is a communication platform that helps companies engage with clients via messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The company plans to use the proceeds to expand its operations to the United States, Europe and Mexico, besides investing in its current business. Mergers and acquisitions are also on the startup’s radar.

Founded in 1999, Take Blip expects to post revenues of $40 million in 2020.

“Ultimately this is a huge market. In the near future, every single company will have to be part of the conversational internet just as they had to launch a website in the near past,” said Piero Minardi, head of Warburg Pincus in Latin America.