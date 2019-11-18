Warburg Pincus sells airline services firm Accelya to Vista - source

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Warburg Pincus has clinched a deal to sell its European airline services firm Accelya to rival private equity fund Vista Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount, a source familiar with the matter said.

Bank of America and Evercore advised Warburg Pincus on the deal while Vista hired Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey to work on the purchase, the source said.

Accelya and Vista were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Susan Fenton)