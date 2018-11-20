MOVES-Warburg Pincus hires industry veteran to build APAC real estate credit practice

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - U.S.-based private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC said on Tuesday it had hired industry veteran Gregory Wells to build a new real-estate credit platform for Asia Pacific.

Hong Kong-based Wells, hired as entrepreneur-in-residence, is tasked to build a real estate credit platform that can provide credit for leading real estate sponsors and developers in the region as well as in liquidity constrained special situations. Wells said the firm will also look to invest in or acquire existing platforms to add scale more quickly.

Wells joined Warburg Pincus from global real estate investment firm Forum Partners, where he was the managing director and head of Asia Pacific. He also had worked at Deutsche Bank’s commercial real estate group, law firm Paul Hastings and Morgan Stanley’s real estate fund in Asia.

Warburg Pincus has invested over $4 billion in Asian real estate companies since it entered Asia in the 1990s. (Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)