Eyewear retailer Warby Parker files confidentially for U.S. listing

(Reuters) -New York-based online eyewear retailer Warby Parker, last valued at $3 billion after a funding round in 2020, said on Tuesday it had confidentially filed for a stock market listing in the United States.

As consumers shift to digital modes of shopping, companies including Warby expect to draw investor interest at a time the stock market has seen a record appetite for new listings.

Warby, founded in 2010 by four classmates at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, sells prescription eyewear starting at $95.

The company, which did not give any indication of the size of its proposed offering, counts Tiger Global Management, General Catalyst, Baillie Gifford and D1 Capital Partners among its backers.

Companies often file confidentially to withhold information about their financial strength from rivals for a longer period.

Warby, known for its fashionable eyewear, had teamed up with New York City in a 2015 drive to offer vision screening and free eyeglasses, if needed, to more than 65,000 students in the city’s poorest performing public schools.