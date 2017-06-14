FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
War crimes prosecutor calls for arrest of Saif Gaddafi, dictator's son
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
June 14, 2017 / 1:42 PM / 2 months ago

War crimes prosecutor calls for arrest of Saif Gaddafi, dictator's son

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 14 (Reuters) - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court on Wednesday called for the arrest and surrender of Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, who is wanted on war crimes charges for allegedly suppressing opposition to the rule of his father, former Libya ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

On Sunday, Saif al-Islam's lawyer said his client had been released under an amnesty law passed by parliament from prison in the eastern Libyan town of Zintan, where he had been held since 2011.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda in a statement called on Libya and other states to arrest Gaddafi. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

