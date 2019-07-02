Westlaw News
Warhol's Prince series did not violate copyright law - ruling

Andy Warhol’s work featuring the singer Prince, based on a celebrity photographer’s picture, did not violate copyright law because it was distinct from the original, creating “something new” for the art world, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl in Manhattan said a photograph of Prince by Lynn Goldsmith depicted a vulnerable, uncomfortable person, while Warhol’s 16 images of Prince “reflect the opposite,” changing the musician into an iconic being.

