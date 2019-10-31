Westlaw News
9th Circuit returns royalties suit against Warner Bros to federal court

Barbara Grzincic

A potential class action in which R&B singer Lenny Williams accuses Warner Bros Records and Warner Music Group of underpaying foreign-streaming royalties to “potentially thousands” of artists belongs in federal court, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Wednesday.

The decision vacates an April order by U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner, who determined, sua sponte, that nothing in Williams’ state-court complaint nor Warner’s notice of removal established that the amount in controversy met the Class Action Fairness Act’s $5 million threshold for federal jurisdiction.

