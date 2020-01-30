Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 30, 2020 / 6:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Finland's Wartsila misses Q4 expectations

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila reported on Thursday lower-than-expected quarterly profit, burdened by slower demand.

Wartsila shares hit a 7-year low back in October after the company had warned of a tough outlook for 2020 for its ship technology and power plants.

Earnings per share fell to 0.17 euros compared to 0.25 euros a year ago, below the profit of 0.28 euros expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll.

Wartsila reiterated demand looked soft in 2020 for both its marine and energy businesses. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

