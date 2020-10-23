Finland's Wartsila Q3 earnings per share below forecast

HELSINKI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Wartsila posted third-quarter earnings per share below market forecasts on Friday, saying the COVID-19 pandemic continued to limit investments in both its marine and energy markets.

The ship technology and power plants maker said quarterly earnings per share rose to 0.04 euros from a loss of 0.01 euros a year ago, lagging the 0.06 euros of earnings expected by analysts in a Refinitiv poll. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Mark Potter)