Finland's Wartsila Q4 misses forecasts

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Wartsila posted fourth-quarter earnings per share below market forecasts on Thursday, saying the COVID-19 pandemic continued to limit investments in both its marine and energy markets.

The ship technology and power plants maker reported quarterly earnings per share of 0.10 euros, down from 0.17 euros a year ago, missing the 0.15 euros expected by analysts according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn; Editing by Himani Sarkar)