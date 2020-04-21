Finland's Wartsila reports more new orders than expected in Q1

HELSINKI, April 21 (Reuters) - Finnish ship technology and power-plant maker Wartsila reported on Tuesday a smaller-than-expected drop in its order intake because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Wartsila’s order intake fell 12% to 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) compared to 1.42 billion a year ago, above the average of 1.14 billion euros expected by analysts in a poll commissioned by the company.

In October, Wartsila warned of a tough outlook for 2020 for its ship technology and power plants before the coronavirus outbreak forced it to withdraw its full-year guidance and to temporarily lay off staff in Finland earlier this month. ($1 = 0.9229 euros) (Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)