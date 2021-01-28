UPDATE 1-Finland's Wartsila quarterly profit below forecasts, cuts dividend

(Adds CEO quotes, details on earnings and dividend)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Wartsila posted bigger-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday and also proposed to cut dividend, as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to limit investments in both its marine and energy markets.

The ship technology and power plants maker reported quarterly earnings per share of 0.10 euros, down from 0.17 euros a year earlier, missing the 0.15 euros expected by analysts according to Refinitiv data.

Wartsila proposed to slash its dividend to 0.20 euros per share from 0.48 euros last year, missing analysts forecasts of 0.27 euros payout.

“The demand environment is likely to remain challenging in the short term, with near-term demand similar to the levels seen in early 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Jaakko Eskola said in a statement.

"However, vaccine developments have provided some relief to the markets. We expect to see this having a positive effect on our business during the course of 2021, as country level vaccination programmes are implemented on a global scale," he said.