UPDATE 1-Finland's Wartsila reports 45% fall in Q1 profit, orders hold up

(Recasts on profitability, adds quote, detail)

HELSINKI, April 21 (Reuters) - Finland’s Wartsila on Tuesday missed expectations with a 45% drop in quarterly profit hurt by the coronavirus outbreak but order intake at the ship technology and power plant maker fell less than expected.

CEO Jaakko Eskola said demand in the first quarter had remained reasonable given the market conditions but among Wartsila’s clients the cruise ship segment had been severely affected and several energy project sites had been demobilised.

Like-for-like operating profit fell to 56 million euros ($60.7 million), below the 71.2 million expected by analysts in a company-provided poll.

Wartsila withdrew its full-year guidance earlier this month and announced it would temporarily lay off staff in Finland.

In October, it had warned of a tough outlook for 2020.

The company’s first-quarter order intake fell 12% to 1.25 billion euros ($1.35 billion) but topped the 1.14 billion euros expected by analysts.

Wartsila said its net sales increased slightly but that measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 had resulted in its factories running at lower capacity and restricted operations by its field service personnel.

“Our operating result was consequently impacted by weaker fixed cost absorption, as well as by the mix of service sales and the delivery of the projects we flagged last year to be affected by cost overruns,” Eskola said in a statement.