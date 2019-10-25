UPDATE 1-Finland's Wartsila warns on profits after Q3 disappointment

(Adds CEO comment, detail)

HELSINKI, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Finland’s Wartsila cut its outlook for the year on Friday after missing quarterly profit forecasts hurt by project delays and weaker demand for its ship technology and power plants.

It said it expects its comparable operating result to fall by approximately 100 million euros from 577 million in 2018.

Wartsila’s exhaust gas cleaning business volumes had been growing as owners install sulphur scrubbers on new ships to comply with stricter fuel rules coming on Jan. 1. 2020.

But last month the company issued a profit warning on weaker-than-expected order intake.

“The decline in order intake reflected weak vessel contracting and softened demand for scrubber systems, as well as continued slow decision-making in the energy markets,” CEO Jaakko Eskola said in a statement.

The company said its full-year result would be impacted by a one-time charge of 150 million euros ($167 million) including 84 million which has already been recognised.

For the third quarter to Sept. 30, Wartsila posted a comparable operating profit of 39 million euros versus 141 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share fell to a loss of 0.01 euros versus a profit of 0.17 euros a year earlier.

Analysts had expected a profit of 0.09 euros, a Refinitiv poll showed.

Wartsila lowered its 12-month energy business outlook to weak from soft demand.